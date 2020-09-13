Thumbs up to Euelene Floyd who has retired after 84 years in music ministry.
Floyd, who turned 97 on Aug. 15, retired from music ministry as the pianist at Enid Maine Church of the Nazarene, 1517 E. Maine, at the church’s service on Aug. 30.
She rarely needs sheet music. “If I know, I can just play it,” Floyd said. And, in 84 years of music ministry, the 97-year-old has amassed an impressive library of hymns and worship tunes she “just knows.”
Floyd said she’s looking forward to listening to the music, for a change.
“I’m just going to sit with my friends and enjoy the service,” Floyd said. “I’m just going to sit back and sing.”
More thumbs up to Enid’s own Dennis Porter for turning 95 years old recently.
As a favorite around town, Porter has become something of a legend with many stories about his life in circulation.
Porter has spent his years in Enid making a unique and irreplaceable mark.
Somehow, in the midst of all his adventures, Porter had time work in the mailrooms of the Houston Chronicle and the Miami Herald as well as spending time in the military.
“Eisenhower was my commander general in World War II,” Porter said. “Franklin Roosevelt died while I was in Germany. I was commanding officer of the National Guard company in Enid during the Korean War.”
It was in 1959, at the age of 34, that Porter got married on his way home from one of his adventures.
“On the way back to Enid, I stopped in Youngstown, Ohio, and married an undertaker’s daughter,” Porter said. “She and I stayed married for 50 years until she died.”
Over the past 95 years, Dennis Porter has expressed himself and made an impression on the world in many ways.
And most of it’s true.
Happy birthday, Dennis Porter!
Last, but not least, thumbs up to Courtney Strzinek, new head of Enid YWCA.
She replaces Carrie Sanders, who served as YWCA executive director since 2019, and prior to that was executive director of Loaves & Fishes for seven years. Sanders has accepted the job of CEO of Cherokee Strip Community Foundation.
Strzinek comes to YWCA with more than 10 years’ experience in behavioral health, foster care, marketing, sales, youth programing and case management. She was chosen after an extensive search.
Strzinek has been a part of the YWCA for nine years, including leading the marketing and youth departments, supervising the Crisis Center and serving two terms on the Board of Directors. Strzinek is involved in organizations such as Junior Welfare League of Enid, Gaslight Theatre and Leadership Greater Enid.
YWCA will be hosting its annual meeting Sept. 15 in the Grand Ball Room at Stride Bank Center. Lunch will be served starting at 11:30 a.m., and the program starts at noon. Mike Fields, Garfield County district attorney, will be the guest speaker, and an announcement of the Gayle J. Mortenson Centennial Award will take place.
There is no cost to attend the annual meeting. Virtual streaming of the meeting also is available.
More information can be found at https://www.ywcaenid.com or by calling (580) 234-7581.
