There is a monster around that is bigger than all the scary ghosts and goblins this Halloween: the coronavirus.
We urge caution when it comes to trick-or-treating on All Hallows’ Eve.
Hopefully, parents will seek out safe (as safe as possible) avenues for their children to celebrate. The City of Enid has previously released several guidelines for citizens to follow.
If you're taking your kids out, stick to homes of people you know. If you are handing out candy, do so at a safe distance, if possible.
Wear your mask. Protective face coverings — plastic costume masks don’t count — should also be a part of every Halloween get-up, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Perhaps this is the year everyone should go as Dr. Fauci.
If you are feeling ill, or if you have been in contact with someone sick or with symptoms, obviously stay home and far away from others.
There are some local Halloween options with appropriate social distancing.
Oakwood Christian Church, 401 N. Oakwood, is hosting "Light the Night" from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday. This Halloween alternative will shine God’s light on a dark night in our community, featuring outdoor family fun, with candy and hayrides split by family units.
Also, Willow View United Methodist Church, 3525 W. Purdue Ave., will have the “Be a Light” Drive Thru Fall Festival Event from 6 to 8 pm. Saturday. This is billed as a night filled with lights, candy, hope and love.
Let’s celebrate Halloween in ways that avoid contact with others outside the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.