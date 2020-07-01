Raise your hand if a friend, loved one, coworker or colleague has been tested for COVID-19.
Hopefully, it was only a precaution and that individual tested negative.
Showing strong leadership, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt wore a mask at a press conference Tuesday. After all, stopping the spread should not be a partisan or political issue. It’s a matter of public safety.
‘“Research shows that wearing a mask when you can’t social distance significantly lowers the transmission rate of COVID-19,” he said, according to The Oklahoman. “It may take some getting used to, but it’s a small price to pay to be able to keep our businesses open, our economy running and be able to watch OU and OSU stick it to the shorthorns on the football field.”
We love a good Longhorns joke, even during a pandemic.
We also love the Fourth of July weekend. Stitt suggested celebrants continue protecting the most vulnerable, urging young people to be mindful of not spreading the dreaded disease.
The City of Enid’s Independence Day Celebration is slated from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at Meadowlake Park.
If you choose to celebrate Independence Day, we urge our community to follow the city’s recommended safety measures:
If you wish to watch the fireworks show in public areas, you are encouraged to maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet apart between groups and wearing of cloth masks.
Individuals in the vulnerable population should watch the fireworks in their vehicles.
Individuals who are sick should stay home.
If you go watch baseball, try to sit 6 feet apart and be smart.
It will be easier to socially distance this summer. Hopefully, that will slow the spread and set up things to get back to normal sooner.
As we see new daily records of coronavirus infection, there’s no way our leaders can allow indoor crowds in confined spaces when the weather chills. We will find ourselves without concerts and sporting events this fall.
We must follow strict social distancing practices. Otherwise, it’s really going to be bad when we want to thrust people back indoors in the cooler months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.