Saturday is a big historic day for Enid.
We celebrate the 130th anniversary of the Cherokee Strip Land Run of 1893, when Enid rose from nothing to a city of thousands just like that.
There are a variety of events scheduled downtown for the annual Cherokee Strip Celebration.
The big event, as it is every year, will be the Cherokee Strip Parade, which will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will feature approximately 85 entries, from the Slash-O-Longhorns, which have been coming to the Enid parade since 2004, to local and area high school bands, western-themed floats, horseback riders and local clubs, organizations and individuals.
Rick Simpson, whose father, K.P., and friend Bill Munn were instrumental in reviving the celebration in the 1980s and 1990s, will be grand marshal.
The Cherokee Strip Festival downtown, will be 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will include food booths and trucks, vendor booths and live music.
Members of the Intertribal Club of Enid will be back, serving fry bread tacos Saturday. Other food offerings will include pizza, barbecue, hamburgers and hotdogs and drinks like lemonade, a pioneer celebration staple.
Just before all the activities really get going downtown, Jerry Blankenship and Jewel Ridge will be honored in a public ceremony at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Stride Bank Center, just ahead of other Cherokee Strip Days activities downtown.
There are several other events planned for Saturday elsewhere in Enid. They include:
• History Alive! On the Cherokee Strip, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th, with museum admission.
• The Great Land Run, which begins at 6:30 a.m. with a half-marathon and 5K and 10K events — register at greatlandrun.com.
• Shakespeare in the Park at Government Springs at 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
• Live music and food trucks for admission at 6:30 p.m. at Atelier, 339 E. Maple.
• Enid Symphony Orchestra presenting “Flipside: The Patti Page Story” at 7:30 p.m.
We encourage everyone to get out and enjoy all the events and celebrate Enid’s heritage.
