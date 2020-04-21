The 2020 celebration marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.
U.S. Sen Gaylord Nelson, D-Wisconsin, helped launch the first Earth Day on April 22, 1970.
The Clean Air, Clean Water and Endangered Species Acts all were created in response to the first Earth Day in 1970. Congress authorized the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) after President Richard Nixon signed the U.S. National Environmental Policy Act, which is the first major environmental law in America.
Earth Day is going digital this year. You can watch Earth Day Live 2020 at https://www.earthday.org/earth-day-live//
While this will be a different Earth Day with social distancing, thinking about it could encourage people to get outside and exercise, or plant some flowers or herbs during our nice weather days.
The Oklahoma Cimarron Sierra Club is doing a scavenger hunt for the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/cimarronsierraclub.
Participants are encouraged to see if they can find the following items and post a picture of what they find: 1) solar dryer, 2) solar panel, 3) yellow flower, 4) purple flower, 5) heart-shaped leaf, 6) bird feeder, 7) birdhouse, 8) pollinator plant, 9) recyclable item and 10) a repurposed item.
To celebrate Earth Day, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recommends reducing usage and reusing or recycling. Educate others on the values of finite natural resources, conserve water and make sustainable choices. Other tips include using long-lasting light bulbs, planting a tree, biking more and driving less if possible.
So take a moment to honor Mother Earth. It’s the only planet we have. It’s precious, so we need to protect it and not take it for granted.
