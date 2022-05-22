Thumbs up
Thumbs up to serving children in need.
Janna Jackson last week was named Garfield County Child Advocacy Council’s Court Appointed Special Advocate Volunteer of the Year.
CASA volunteers are responsible for gathering information that enables the courts to understand children’s situations. They become the eyes and ears of the court, making independent objective recommendations in a child’s best interest.
Jackson has been a CASA for 20 years and received this award once previously, in 2005. In her time, she has had 12 cases, served 25 children and worked more than 1,000 hours on casework.
Congratulations to Jackson on this honor. We also want to thank all the people who volunteer as CASAs for putting the needs of children at the forefront.
Thumbs upThumbs up to Enid Public Schools for its celebration last week marking 10 years for its two newest schools.
Fourth- and fifth-graders at Garfield and Prairie View elementary schools led tours as part of the celebration, showcasing the things that make their school special.
Both schools opened in 2012 and were built as part of a nearly $100 million bond issue.
Prairie View was an entirely new school, and was needed because of a population shift to the west. Garfield was needed to replace the old Garfield Elementary School, which was nearly 100 years old and suffering from its age.
Garfield has the most students of all EPS elementary schools, with Prairie View reporting the third-highest enrollment.
Garfield had around 550 students this year, while Prairie View had 430.
Both could accommodate more students if needed.
Congratulations on a great anniversary.
Thumbs upThumbs up to the progress Enid Public Schools is making in getting all its school sites to Great Expectations model school level.
All EPS school sites are working toward the goal, while two — Longfellow Middle School and Hoover Elementary School — recently were upgraded to the top tier. They join Hayes, Adams, Coolidge, Garfield, Eisenhower and Taft elementary schools, as well as Carver/Commons/Fowler Early Childhood Center (counted as one school), as model schools.
McKinley Elementary School remained a progressive school for a second year, while Monroe Elementary School returned after a year’s absence, and Glenwood Elementary School also achieved progressive school status.
Another five schools — Waller and Emerson middle schools, Prairie View Elementary School, Lincoln Academy and Enid High School — recently were named transitional schools.
Coaches from Great Expectations spend the school year leading professional development training for teachers and administrators, teaching them GE’s classroom practices, life principles and core tenets to teach to their students.
We are glad to see this effort by EPS continuing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.