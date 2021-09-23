The traditional agriculture industry in Oklahoma is getting fed up with the explosive growth of the medical cannibals industry. The number of cannibals grower license holders is now larger than just about any other ag industry in the state.
Five advocacy organizations for traditional agriculture have sent a letter to the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) asking for a moratorium on new medical marijuana grower licenses until that authority can get the regulatory structure for the industry under control.
“This new industry is fundamentally changing rural Oklahoma,” the letter states. “An immediate moratorium on issuing permits will give time to consider appropriate and proper actions to preserve rural Oklahoma.”
OMMA Director Adria Berry says her hands are tied and that pausing the issuance of new licenses is the job of the Oklahoma Legislature.
Both legislators and the Oklahoma congressional delegation are hearing from constituents about the growing problems associated with the lax regulatory system of Oklahoma’s cannabis industry.
Among the problems are:
• A long lag time in proper inspections of the grow facilities.
• The concern of foreign interests and organized criminal activity at some of the production farms.
• Inflated land values due to certain large swaths of farm land being purchased at exorbitant prices for marijuana production.
• Tensions between traditional ag growers and marijuana growers regarding pesticide treatments.
Meanwhile, state legislators have launched interim studies to determine how well traditional agriculture operations and the rural cannabis operations can co-exist.
We agree that the unprecedented growth in Oklahoma’s cannabis grow operations is putting an unforeseen burden on the state. While the laws were framed with the goal of helping small local farms, what has happened in many cases has been large operators circumventing that intent and purchasing hundreds of licenses.
When it convenes in early 2022, the Legislature must quickly address these problems. They must balance their regulatory requirements with the very legitimate concerns relayed by the agriculture industry as a whole.
Most of the growers are law-abiding. But those that aren’t are hurting the legal operators and creating problems with their rural neighbors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.