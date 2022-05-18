It appears the medical marijuana industry in Oklahoma is about to get some much-improved enforcement control.
New laws recently signed by the governor will increase funding for local enforcement of the industry as well as focus on illegal sales of marijuana in the state.
With these new bills, county sheriffs will be able to receive grant funding to dedicate a full-time deputy to assist Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority with compliance and regulation. The medical marijuana authority will be able to set aside an additional $5 million for county sheriffs to dedicate an officer to the medical marijuana authority.
The stories over the last two years have been troublesome, and rural sheriffs’ departments have been under a great deal of pressure to provide more enforcement and control over illicit marijuana activities. The atmosphere has become something of a “wild west” scenario where law enforcement officials have often felt threatened whenever trying to reign in illegal cannabis operations.
Finally, these proposals provide sheriff’s departments more resources to combat these activities.
Additionally, legislation cracking down on illegal sales of medical marijuana will increase fines and penalties for these activities. Under the bill, those who buy and then sell medical marijuana to someone without a state medical marijuana license can receive fines of up to $15,000.
While Oklahoma has been a boon to the medical cannabis industry, it’s also been a cautionary tale about low operation start-up costs and lax regulation. Oklahoma lawmakers have been somewhat resistant to make too many changes; however, these new laws are a step in the direction of bringing more control to the industry.
The goal of all involved in medical marijuana industry policy is to provide legal growers and producers reasonable policies that will protect their operations and the state from bad actors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.