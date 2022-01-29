Once again, college presidents across Oklahoma are gearing up to contest another legislative proposal that would allow handguns on campus.
College administrators have been through this before and previously have received a great deal of support for their position to not allow guns on campus.
The proposed legislation, Senate Bill 1331, would only allow handguns on campus, and those must be carried concealed. Anyone carrying on campus also would be required to first obtain a handgun license and training. They also could not carry at any event that would require a ticket of monetary value such as a football or basketball game.
Currently, it’s illegal to carry on campus without written permission of a university or college president.
Angela Caddell, a spokeswoman for the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, said that public higher education supports the Second Amendment and gun ownership, but not this measure.
Some sentiments have changed over the years since this issue was first brought up. Oklahoma has become an open-carry state not requiring concealed handgun permits. Second Amendment supporters say there is no reason for colleges and universities to remain gun-free zones.
Yet, college administrators are correct in their assertion that the current restrictions on campus are working. The current law allows local control at the college administration level, and that is where it belongs. University and college presidents are in the best position to determine who should carry guns on campus.
We also know so much more about student mental health, and the stresses and anxiety students are facing due to COVID, social and racial strife and political unrest that make it much more dangerous for guns to be allowed on campus. College campuses provide additional situations where adding guns to the equation is too risky.
The current law is working well, and we don’t need to raise a whole new set of safety concerns for institutions that have a legal duty to provide secure environments for their students, faculty and visitors.
