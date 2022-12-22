Oklahoma and several other states have banned public employees from using the TikTok app on government devices, and other states have announced lawsuits against TikTok.
Attorneys general have also written to Apple and Google calling on the app store owners to stop listing TikTok as appropriate for teens. Indeed, there have been many TikTok challenges – which are basically dares -- deemed to have dangerous consequences and attempting to disrupt every-day activities.
U.S. lawmakers have raised bipartisan concerns that China’s national security laws could force TikTok, owned by a Chinese company, to hand over personal data owned by U.S. users.
This week, Oklahoma state agencies, including universities, have published guidelines and bans of the app across their networks. This has been perplexing to many who haven’t used TikTok nefariously, but have used it to engage and build connections.
While some of the rhetoric regarding the proposed danger of TikTok has been politically charged, state governments, agencies and even private companies are within their bounds to ban these types of social media platforms from employee computers and internet systems.
And, now pressure is building to renew legislation to ban TikTok from operating in the United States. Sen. Mark Rubio, the top Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, and other bipartisan congressman have proposed such a ban.
While former President Donald Trump called for a ban on TikTok during his presidency, now some Democrats are coming around to thinking he might have been right. Sen. Mark Warner, D-VA, co-authored an op-ed in the Washington Post calling for a federal ban.
Indeed, even the head of the German media conglomerate that owns U.S. outlets like Politico called this week for a sweeping ban on TikTok, arguing the video-sharing app’s ties to the Chinese government constitute a threat to democratic nations.
Mathias Döpfner, the head of Axel Springer, argued democratic nations are “naïve and dangerous” to allow TikTok to operate.
With more and more bipartisan calls to ban the popular app, perhaps such a ban is becoming less political and more a call to action to halt what could pose a true national threat.
