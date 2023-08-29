Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center does a great job of telling the story of our part of Oklahoma.
Hopefully by the end of the year, that effort will receive a boost when a pioneer cabin is added to the Heritage Center's Humphrey Heritage Village.
The one-room Sneed Cabin has been disassembled and moved to the Heritage Center. It will need restoration work before it is reassembled and put on permanent display in the village.
The cabin, which originally stood near what is now Cleveland, in the eastern part of the Cherokee Outlet, was build in the winter of 1900 by homesteaders Everett and Amanda “Mandy” Sneed, with the help of a local Muscogee carpenter, known as “Creekmore,” and other neighbors.
Jake Krumwiede, Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center director, said the goal is to have it in place by the end of the year.
The simple cabin will stand in stark contrast to the more elegant Glidewell House, which has been a part of Humphrey Heritage Village for years.
And, that's OK.
Having the Sneed Cabin will expand the view of how life was for homesteaders. The Glidewell House, which is two stories and features many rooms, was more of the exception rather than the rule for how homesteaders lived.
As Krumwiede said, "The Sneed cabin represents how most people lived — in dwellings that were built out of convenience and necessity rather than luxury.”
Having both structures on display will give a more detailed, more complete look at life in the Cherokee Outlet.
We can't wait to see the Sneed Cabin take its place at Humphrey Heritage Village.
