Local higher education leaders are raising the alarm about a Senate proposal that would change the parameters of the Oklahoma’s Promise scholarship program.
Enid community leaders heard this week about Senate Bill 639 that would amend the current program and require OKPromise students to pay back any leftover funds if they don’t graduate within six years of starting college.
Created in 1992, the Oklahoma Higher Learning Access Program (Oklahoma’s Promise) pays a student’s full tuition (not fees) to attend an Oklahoma public two- or four-year university or a portion of tuition at an accredited private university or technology school. Students whose families earn less than $55,000 a year can qualify for the program and must enroll in the program in the 9th, 10th or 11th grade.
Sen. Roland Peterson voted in favor of the change because he believes students participating in the program need to take responsibility for finishing the program. Local Reps. Chad Caldwell and Denise Crosswhite Hader have not voted on the bill but indicated they believe it would be a motivator for students to finish the program.
Northern Oklahoma College President Cheryl Evans, however, believes this change could have a chilling effect on students and their families who may be afraid of having to repay the loan if a student doesn’t complete college in six years. Evans points out that many students participating in the program will have to work while they attend college. She said that while six years may seem like enough time to finish a degree, it may not be to a student who may have to work full- or part-time jobs or may have setbacks during the course of their college career.
Local high school counselors concur that the threat of a loan payback may be a barrier to families signing up for the program. We certainly want OKPromise students to complete their degrees; however, even having a few years of college is better than having none. The whole point of OKPromise is to encourage students to attend college, not discourage them.
We hope members of the House and Gov. Kevin Stitt will listen to the concerns of higher education officials before passing this bill. And, we hope higher education officials will take the opportunity to educate legislators on the full potential impact of changing the promise that this program is supposed to fulfill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.