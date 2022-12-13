Once again, the subject matter and availability of books are on the minds of lawmakers as one state senator last week proposed a bill that would establish a ratings system for library books similar to the one used for movies.
State Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, would like Oklahoma to adopt a rating system of G, PG, PG-13, R and NC-17 for books in public schools and libraries.
The ideas may see interesting; however, books with controversial content have been around for decades, and librarians have done a good job of determining appropriateness and placement for books. Even though culture fights have erupted about types of books available — mostly dealing with LGBTQ subjects — this seems again more like a solution looking for a problem and it also seems to target a particular segment of society.
Just as parental advisory warnings became a “thing” for music CDs a few decades ago, this solution has the potential of being more provocative in drawing children to books that probably aren’t age-appropriate or their parents wouldn’t approve of. Those warning labels did nothing to deter kids from listening to or purchasing the music. They just made the music more attractive, particularly to teens.
Libraries and books are different than music CDs and music stores. Librarians have a great deal of education and training, and they have national ethical standards they abide by for public libraries. They know how to organize a library to make available reading selections more helpful to readers.
Such ratings also could take away from the actual subject matter of classics that may contain a controversial word, profanity or depiction of nudity; however, those scenarios are not the crux of the content of the book.
Hamilton said the rating system would be an alternative to banning books. Let’s be clear — there should be NO banning of books. Those who claim to be patriotic and lovers of liberty should be appalled at that very thought.
Parents indeed have the right and responsibility to have input on what their children are reading. The solution to any issue regarding controversial books is for parents to monitor what their own children are doing. However, they do not have the right to make content decisions for other parents’ children.
This bill should not be moved forward. Instead, parents should take the responsibility they already are supposed to have and leave other parents alone to do the same as they see fit.
