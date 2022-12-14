It’s no secret to anyone who has lived in Enid for any amount of time that our community and local government have a special relationship with Vance Air Force Base and with our military members who live here.
So, last week when we published a story on Dec. 7 (the anniversary of Pearl Harbor), about remembrances locally of that day, we discovered this community relationship has been one that has been established since the beginning of Enid having an airfield in the community.
Our story talked about that fateful day on Dec. 7, 1941, when Pearl Harbor was attacked. That also was the day back then when the Enid community opened its doors to military members newly stationed at the airfield, which had just been established a couple of weeks prior to Japan’s attack.
It was called the Buddy Plate Program, and community leaders at the time wanted to make sure our new military members felt welcome in our community. So, they asked residents to invite airmen to their homes on that Sunday for church, Sunday lunch and some social time with their families.
Unfortunately, the festivities were cut short that day when airmen were called back to the base after learning of the Pearl Harbor attack.
However, what was begun then by community leaders is continued and prevalent today as Enid government, businesses and residents continue to support Vance Air Force Base and the military members stationed there.
The majority of students at Vance are second lieutenants, so they have just been commissioned through the Air Force Academy, Officer Training School or ROTC. This assignment is usually their first exposure to a local community. And base commanders have embraced the willingness of the Enid community to support these young military members.
Enid does a fantastic job, whether you’re talking schools, jobs, churches and community activities, this local community is fantastic in integrating Vance into the local community. Several businesses adopt classes and host special events for them.
So, thanks to the forethought of our community ancestors, Enid and Vance have a special bond that helps keep our base viable and military presence strong in Enid.
