Two local schools received a big honor this week by being named National Blue Ribbon Schools for academic excellence.
Chisholm Middle School and Hoover Elementary School were among only six Oklahoma schools to receive this prestigious annual honor given to 325 schools across the nation.
Both schools were recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as “exemplary achievement gap-closing” schools for notable improvements among subgroups in reading and math.
It is indeed a great honor that two local schools are among the six state schools recognized. That speaks well for our area, as well as the teachers and administrators who are working with our students every day. It shows passion and excellence in achievement that we desire for our public and private schools.
Education is extremely important to our community, but it is something that often is taken for granted. Achieving these honors is often years in the making by dedicated educators, families and communities who go above and beyond in working on the relationships and practices that provide outstanding educational experiences for students.
As State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said, “Exceptional learning occurs when dedicated students are matched with extraordinary teachers, visionary leaders and engaged families.”
Both Hoover Elementary and Chisholm Middle School previously have been named Blue Ribbon Schools.
The National Blue Ribbon Schools award affirms the hard work of educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content. Now in its 39th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed approximately 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools.
