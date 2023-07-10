Donating blood is a selfless act of kindness that has the potential to save countless lives. The local CEO of Our Blood Institute (formerly Oklahoma Blood Institute) is warning local residents that after months of post-pandemic struggles, their red blood cell supply is critically low.
Jessy Dershem is encouraging local businesses and organizations to consider hosting blood drives to avoid profound problems for patient and hospitals.
“We have not experienced this profound, sustained gap in donations for more than a generation,” Dershem said in a recent letter. She is sounding the alarm about the consequences if this gap is not addressed quickly.
Enid and Northwest Oklahoma residents have a long history of providing blood when needed.
Blood donations are essential for patients undergoing surgeries, receiving cancer care and suffering from traumatic injuries. Donating blood provides the opportunity to provide a lifeline to those in critical need.
Blood is in constant demand as a precious resource that cannot be manufactured or synthesized. Hospitals and medical facilities constantly require a steady supply of blood for emergency situations and ongoing medical treatments. By donating blood, you help ensure this demand is met and maintained.
Donors also receive health benefits. Individuals can undergo health screenings when giving blood, including tests for blood pressure, iron levels and infectious disease screening. Donating blood stimulates the production of blood cells, which can maintain blood flow and help prevent the risk of cardiovascular disease.
Businesses, churches and organizations can help tremendously by providing blood drives for their employees and patrons to contribute. We encourage all interested to contact Our Blood Institute and see about organizing a blood drive. By participating in blood drives, individuals contribute to the collective well-being of their community.
Thanks to those who regularly donate blood. You are having a lasting impact and contributing to a healthier community.
