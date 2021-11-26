A new bill that will be proposed in the 2022 legislative session to ban municipalities from using unmarked vehicles to conduct traffic stops seems like an unnecessary intrusion into law enforcement’s ability to do its job.
Police chief say the use of vehicles that don’t have distinctive external placards or stickers or that use subdued markings are critical to stopping child abductions, armed robbery suspects, and drug smuggling. They also help reduce accidents, excess speeding, and deter road rage.
State Sen. Cody Rogers, R-Tulsa, said he intends that the provisions of Senate Bill 1109 be targeted at city police departments that have designated traffic divisions with unmarked units such as Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Edmond and Norman. He said the aim is that departments wouldn’t be able to use unmarked cars on a routine basis, but could use them in special circumstances, such as DUI enforcement or if a police car breaks down.
However, the current wording in the bill encompasses all municipalities. It states that “it shall be unlawful for any municipal police department to use any vehicle which is not clearly marked as a law enforcement vehicle for traffic enforcement.” It also requires all graphics or markings on law enforcement vehicles to be in contrasting colors to a vehicle.
We’re not really sure what problem this legislation is intended to solve. The author claims that speeding has ramped up where unmarked cars are in use. He said people tend to pay more attention and have better driving habits when marked police cars are present. He’s also concerned that unmarked vehicles are being used for revenue generation as opposed to public safety.
Some have said constituents may be concerned about stopping when an unmarked unit is trying to pull them over for traffic stop. They are concerned about potential imposters seeking to do harm. But, statute already requires that officers driving the unmarked cars must still be in an identifiable uniform.
It just seems like a solution looking for a problem that really doesn’t exist, or if it does, it exists in such minute proportions that the long-term harm of this would do mark damage than any short-term good.
Unless more compelling reasoning is brought forth on the reason for such legislation, it appears to be a good candidate for File 13.
