Here we go again.
Apparently, some Oklahoma lawmakers don’t have enough to think about regarding several critical issues the state is facing, including continuing the COVID fight, the state budget, infrastructure — you know, those things that impact the majority of Oklahomans.
No, we have legislators more worried about which version of the Bible should be available and taught in Oklahoma schools.
Sen. George Burns, R-Pollard, (and no, he’s not the George Burns who so famously and thoughtfully portrayed God in one of the best movies of 1977) wants to require every public school library to purchase a King James Bible, and mandate that educators use it as the primary text when teaching elective courses on the Old and New Testaments.
In a press release, Burns doubled down on his proposal because he said the King James version influenced America’s Founding Fathers, and he said Senate Bill 1161 will ensure its use in courses involving Hebrew scriptures and the New Testament.
First of all, we’re not at all opposed to the King James version of the Bible being available in school libraries. In fact, there should be multiple versions of the Bible in libraries available for students as a resource. Some biblical scholars believe the King James version is outdated and hard to understand, as well as including some inaccuracies. And different denominations favor certain versions of the Bible over the others.
We’re satisfied that educated and trained school librarians know which versions of the Bible to select for the age appropriateness of their students. Elementary and middle school libraries may contain more simple or modern versions of the Bible than high school libraries.
It doesn’t really matter what versions of the Bible are available in school libraries. What does matter is that some lawmaker is trying to legislate something so unnecessary. It’s another dumb bill that lawmakers have a habit of proposing before the legislative session begins, and likely, will end up in the heap of those bills that never see the light of day.
