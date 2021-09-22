When it comes to Enid Public Schools’ quarantine policy for COVID-19 exposure, it appears the district is between the proverbial rock and a hard place.
The board made the decision to not mandate quarantines because last year’s guidelines kept so many students and staff out of school for up to 14 days at a time. Superintendent Darrel Floyd said the policy won’t be changed unless the district is required to do so by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. While the Health Department doesn’t have jurisdiction to mandate quarantines, they are highly recommending quarantines.
Additionally, EPS is not mandating masks in cooperation with the state law prohibiting mandates related to COVID in public schools. However, since a temporary injunction on the law is in place, other districts across the state are mandating masks.
The district is keeping its options open, and will review its COVID policies each month. This seems like a reasonable option given the political climate in Northwest Oklahoma regarding COVID-19.
Certainly, we agree that health and safety of students during this pandemic should not be political. But, the reality is that COVID-19 school policies have become emotional with many parents, and the district appears to be trying to thread the needle between complying with recommended COVID protocols and also keeping peace in the district.
The negative outcomes from last year’s constant interruption of in-class learning are becoming apparent in many districts across the state. Just recently in Millwood, located in Oklahoma City, the school had to forfeit a football game because so many of their players were academically ineligible. Also, results from last year’s state testing were poor for many districts across the state. There is definitely a lot of catching up to do for many students.
Keeping students in class as much as possible is the right thing to do. Keeping an eye on the numbers and regularly discussing the options — and being ready to change course if necessary — is workable for now.
