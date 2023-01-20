{span class=”printtrim”}{span}It was refreshing to see a local nonprofit organization’s travails with the city of Enid in trying to find a resolution to accomplish the Making a Difference after-school youth program come to a satisfying conclusion.{/span}{/span}
{span class=”printtrim”}{span}During Thursday’s Enid City Commission meeting, the commission{/span}{/span} {span}approved reallocating Making a Difference’s Community Development Block Grant allocations from 2019 through to the present — $226,544.57 — to provide a building on the Northern Oklahoma College Enid campus for the after-school program, RedTails, for 10 years.{/span}
{span}The reallocation also will fund “needed improvements” so the building, located at the intersection of East Randolph and North University, can be used for RedTails, which is an aviation program aimed at providing middle school youth to explore aviation as an eventual career field.{/span}
{span}As one city commissioner put it during the meeting, the Making a Difference organization has been thrown a lot of “curve balls” since the COVID pandemic. Originally, the city had planned to use the former Great Plains Bank building as a site for the program. However, concerns about expensive repairs to the building and some controversy over the city owning such a building blocked forward progress on putting the program there.{/span}
{span}The new location provides the program an opportunity to grow and thrive, and everyone involved — from the organizers, to city staff to the city commission — seems pleased at the resolution and the opportunities the RedTails aviation program holds for youth and even workforce development in Enid.{/span}
{span}There were some contentious discussions during this whole process; however, it appears the best home for the program has been found. It just shows that even though people can disagree about how to accomplish a goal, that goal can still be attained with collaboration, creativity and ingenuity.{/span}
{span}We congratulate the city of Enid, NOC, the Making a Difference program and everyone else involved for hanging in during the difficult times and for not giving up.{/span}
