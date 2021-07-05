It’s not surprising that COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Oklahoma mid-way through summer as traditional festivities and activities are closer to pre-pandemic levels.
The increase is likely due to infections caused by the highly transmissible Delta variant we’ve been hearing about for the last month. According to the Center for Infectious Disease Research, the increase is seen most prominently in southern and western states, and communities with low vaccination rates.
Oklahoma saw cases up 36.5% the week of June 20-26 compared to the previous week, and hospitalizations increased by 5.9%.
In some areas of the world and nation, government officials are contemplating re-imposing restrictions; however, it is unlikely that Oklahoma will follow that kind of path.
The difference between when COVID-19 first started its infectious spread and today is that we have a vaccine that prevents and/or mitigates severe effects of the virus in the vast majority of people. Yet, many still refuse to get the vaccine, despite evidence that vaccination is the best method to avoid contracting any strain of the virus — including the Delta variant. The issue of vaccinations remains polarizing and political.
As of now, about 57% of Oklahomans have received at least one vaccination. At the peak of vaccinations, about 28,000 were being given a day. That number is now well below 4,000. State and local health departments continue to try to find ways to make getting vaccinated as convenient as possible.
So, as some Oklahomans consider whether or not they have something to fear from the new Delta variant, the answer seems to be yes, if you are unvaccinated.
The best advice continues to be to go ahead and get vaccinated if you’re eligible.
