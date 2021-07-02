The 4th of July holiday weekend is officially upon us, and with the weather expected to clear up, it will be a great weekend for outdoor activities and fireworks displays.
Enid’s annual big fireworks display will be Sunday, July 4, around 9:30 p.m. at Meadowlake Park. It’s always a great display accompanied by the fantastic Enid Symphony Orchestra. It will be patriotic and fun for the entire family.
Taking in a professional fireworks display is the safest way to enjoy fireworks; however, we know that many families also like to purchase and shoot their own fireworks. We remind Enid residents that fireworks are illegal within city limits and also may not be shot off on city or county roads.
If you have a safe and legal place to shoot off fireworks, we want to remind you to keep safety in mind at all times. The National Safety Council offers several tips on shooting fireworks safely.
First, never allow young children to handle fireworks. Older children should use them only under adult supervision. Never hold fireworks in your hands. Set your fireworks on a safe spot, light the fuse, then move away quickly to a far distance. Extra protective measures could include safety glasses and earplugs or headphones.
Don’t ignite fireworks inside a container. Also, if a fuse is too short or looks damaged, don’t use that firework. Never point or throw fireworks at another person and never use illegal fireworks.
Have a bucket of water or a garden hose nearby to fully extinguish fireworks and protect against grass fires. Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for several hours before discarding.
Do not shoot off fireworks if you are under the influence of alcohol or other substances.
Keep your pets inside when shooting fireworks or when professional fireworks displays are taking place nearby. We don’t want anyone to experience the heartbreak of a pet getting frightened and running away.
We want everyone to have a blast while celebrating America’s independence. The best holiday will be a holiday without any injuries or tragedies. Be safe everyone!
