It seems that one of the rites of passage of fall is that deer are very present on both urban and rural roads, and a vehicle collision with a deer can be a catastrophic event.
Thankfully, most of these collisions result just in damage to the vehicle. But, if it’s a motorcycle, the chance of survival from severe injury or even death are low.
Right now also is the height of deer season, so that may be a contributing factor in so many recent deer-vehicle collisions. It’s also deer mating season through November, and the main breeding time is occurring this month.
There are a few tips to keep in mind right now as you travel Oklahoma roads as far as keeping an eye out for deer, according to insurance companies.
• Slow down. Watch for deer especially around dawn and between the hours of 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., when they’re most active.
• Be aware. Look out for wooded areas where animals are likely to travel. Make a mental note of when and where you regularly see animals. Also, look for eyes reflecting from your headlights from the side of the road during dusk hours.
• Be alert. If you see an animal on the side of the road, slow down. If traffic permits, put on your high beams for improved visibility.
• Brake, but don’t swerve. Swerving to avoid an animal can put you at risk for hitting another vehicle or losing control of your car.
• Assume there are multiple deer. Deer travel in groups, so if you see one cross the road, be on the lookout for others to follow.
• Don’t rely on deer whistles. These are aftermarket devices that some drivers put on their front bumpers to scare off animals. But animal behavior remains unpredictable.
If you hit a deer, move your car safely off the road and call the police or animal control. Don’t attempt to touch an injured animal. Photograph the scene, then call your insurance company when you get home. Damage from animal collisions usually is covered by auto insurance policies.
