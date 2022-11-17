Nov. 18 is celebrated as Acts of Kindness Day in Enid. Groups from across Northwest Oklahoma are planning to help individuals and organizations by volunteering or doing other special works that will benefit others.
Although being kind to one another is encouraged every day, United Way of Northwest Oklahoma and many others in Alva, Enid, Kingfisher and Woodward have joined forces to shine a bigger light on kindness through observing a special day.
United Way of Northwest Oklahoma has been observing this day to promote planned and random acts of kindness in the area since 2014 and have been expanding the reach into Northwest Oklahoma by including Kingfisher, Alva and other communities.
So, today you may see organized groups delivering goody bags to groups or doing volunteer works across the Northwest Oklahoma region. However, you don’t have to be a part of any organization to perform a random act of kindness today.
You could visit someone you haven’t seen in a while and bring them coffee. You could buy someone lunch. You could take a bag of groceries to a family you know is having a hard time. There are any number of ways to show kindness to others.
Thanks to the United Way for organizing this event and for all the organizations and individuals taking time out of their day today to show kindness to others.
