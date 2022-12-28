It’s that time of year when we are remembering the old, and ringing in the new. It’s also that time of year when many of us set goals for ourselves in the form of New Year’s resolutions.
In the tradition of New Year’s resolutions, the Enid New & Eagle is offering some resolutions we believe our city and state leaders should consider as they enter 2023.
For state government, Gov. Kevin Stitt and newly elected State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters should resolve to embrace and enhance Oklahoma’s public education system instead of working toward dismantling it. They need to return to the long-held Republican values of working to make Oklahoma’s public education better and more productive.
While they may believe their voucher proposals that funnel tax money into private education will make Oklahoma’s education system stronger, instead such proposals will weaken opportunities for students, particularly in rural communities.
Our next resolution is a repeat of one from last year. In 2023, the Oklahoma Legislature should resolve to take a step back from their obsession with dictating curriculum or what books and materials students and library patrons should have access to.
And turning to the issue of books and libraries, there are some local resolutions to consider as well. Public Library of Enid and Garfield County advisory board and Enid city commissioners who appoint them should resolve to return to the mission for which the advisory board was intended — and that is to be an advisory and appeals board for library issues, not an activist board seeking to censor books on certain topics, particularly LGBTQ topics. They should resolve to be part of the solution to ending the chaos that has gripped the library over the last two years on these topics.
Since this is a local election year and one in which Enid will elect a new mayor and two commissioners, Enid residents should be resolved to first, study the candidates and question them on where they stand on important issues to the community, including economic development and the library situation.
And second, they should resolve to vote for candidates who will move the city forward toward positive economic development and growth goals. We’d like to see a big jump in local voter participation in this year’s Enid city election.
We’d still like to see the city and economic development officials tackle a solution to rehabilitate Oakwood Mall. We know the issues are difficult with an absentee owner. We know that retail trends have changed dramatically, particularly for smaller communities with enclosed malls. We also know that several options have been attempted, only to be met with failure.
We’d like to see the city consider potential solutions to rehabilitating the mall into more useful space. The city of Lawton faced a similar situation with its mall, and that city is now in the process of using its mall space as an innovation space and attracting defense contractors.
With Enid’s great relationship with Vance Air Force Base, we see the possibility for the city to figure out a way to work with the mall owners and Vance in a similar fashion to make some of that space useable for military-type businesses and operations.
So, Happy New Year to all Enid residents, and while we often can be critical of our public officials, we also need to thank them for their service to our communities. In Enid’s case, none of the commissioners or advisory board members are paid for their service. So, they truly are volunteers who deserve to get a pat on the back every now and then for stepping up and serving the city as commissioners and board members.
