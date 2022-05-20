It appears Enid has gotten a reprieve from the baby formula shortage that is plaguing many areas of the country. Local stores are reporting a good stock of formula on their shelves, but health officials are right to encourage parents and caregivers to be alert, but not to panic.
Officials in the federal government, along with baby formula makers, are working to solve the problem as quickly as possible. The Biden administration announced steps to ease the nationwide shortage, and Abbott Nutrition, one of the largest manufactures that was temporarily shut down, is ramping production back up.
However, it will take a few days for the nationwide shortage to be addressed. Meanwhile, here in our area, stores have correctly limited purchases of infant formula in order to avoid hoarding or nefarious entities trying to capitalize on the nationwide shortage.
Local pediatrician Dr. Eve Switzer, of Northwest Pediatrics, recommends parents and caregivers who may be anxious purchase up to one- or two-weeks-worth of infant formula, citing the American Academy of Pediatrics.
“That way, everybody can try to get a hold of some formula,” she said.
That’s solid advice. Hopefully, with Abbott Nutrition coming back online the shortage will be abated within a few days.
In the meantime, anyone concerned about formula availability can call local stores and also contact their pediatrician or health department for advice. Parents and caregivers are also warned against buying infant formula online from non-reputable sources.
