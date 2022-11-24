{p class=”maintitle”}Today is the day that many of us gather with family and friends and express our gratitude for the many blessings we have. It’s a day we thank those we love for being there for us, for supporting and praying for us.
In a world and a culture that brings troubling stories of anger, division and rage, where too many people struggle to make ends meet and where violence and disaster seem to lurk around everywhere, Thanksgiving Day should be one day of respite from our troubles.{p class=”abody”}Thanksgiving is the quintessential American holiday. It commemorates a sterilized story of goodwill, friendship and harmony among peoples of different faiths and cultures. It has been a heartwarming story, and even though most of us know that the idea of Thanksgiving has been cleansed over the decades to portray something that was never really true, it still marks the essence of what we say we want for ourselves and our families.{p class=”abody”}We say we want peace in our hearts. We say we want understanding and acknowledgment of the experiences of others. We say we want to transform our society into one that truly ensures everyone has opportunities.{p class=”abody”}What better way to aim for those noble goals than to take a moment and acknowledge that while our nation, nor its history, is perfect, we still can sit down with others and be thankful for the good things we do have.{p class=”abody”}Thanksgiving was created as a national holiday during the troubling days of Abraham Lincoln’s presidency. Lincoln seized on the idea when the country was mired in civil war in 1863 and asked all Americans to ask God to “heal the wounds of the nation.” He scheduled Thanksgiving for the final Thursday in November.{p class=”abody”}That’s how the Thanksgiving holiday started, and it is how it should be commemorated today.{p class=”abody”}We wish all a happy Thanksgiving.
