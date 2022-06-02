We have to wonder why lawmakers and Gov. Kevin Stitt seem consumed with initiating legislation that promotes and exacerbates division among certain communities in our society.
The governor has signed a law that requires transgender youth to use public school restrooms and changing areas that correspond with their biological sex on their birth certificates. Stitt calls it “common sense” for youth to use restrooms that align with their biological sex as opposed to the gender in which they most closely identify.
However, what would make the most common sense — and what is already being done in a number of schools — is providing single-stall restrooms and changing areas that can be used by any student or faculty member at a school.
What this recent bathroom law does is continue to promote fear and isolation among children already undergoing a stressful time. It would be better and most helpful for the Legislature to provide funding for schools to retrofit restroom facilities and changing areas to provide more privacy for those who want it.
The measure also might violate federal law that prohibits discrimination based on sex. A U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 2020 held that sexual orientation and gender identity or expression are included within that definition.
Although many may disagree, the issue of sex and gender can be complicated. Many families are dealing with these issues and trying to do what’s best for their children. Even though the issue impacts a very small number of students, it is important for districts to make reasonable accommodations for all students.
Although it would still be discriminatory to require transgender students to use a certain restroom or changing area, at least single-use accommodations would benefit all students who want additional privacy.
This type of legislation does nothing but create more cultural conflicts, and lacks humanity and compassion. Instead of crafting legislation meant to divide and isolate, the Legislature would be much more helpful by working toward solutions that provide common-sense accommodations for all.
