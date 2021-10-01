“If this nation is to be wise as well as strong, if we are to achieve our destiny, then we need more new ideas for more wise men reading more good books in more public libraries. These libraries should be open to all—except the censor. We must know all the facts and hear all the alternatives and listen to all the criticisms. Let us welcome controversial books and controversial authors. For the Bill of Rights is the guardian of our security as well as our liberty.” [Response to questionnaire in Saturday Review, Oct. 29, 1960]” ~ John F. Kennedy
These wise words were written more than 60 years ago, but they are even more relevant today.
Each year, the last week of September is set aside by American libraries to recognize the struggles of censorship. Banned Books Week celebrates the freedom to read. It puts a focus on current and historical attempts to censor books in libraries and schools.
The classics “Of Mice and Men” by John Steinbeck and “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee are typically among the displays. Both these books deal with the harsh realities of racism and disparities.
The books displayed at Public Library of Enid and Garfield County this year include those classics, as well as some more contemporary books that deal primarily with LGBTQ+ issues, racism, biases, sexuality, misogyny, child abuse, etc. Most of these books are timely and realistic, which can be uncomfortable for some people.
Some books hit the banned or challenged list because their authors have made controversial statements, or the subject matter doesn’t hold up in today’s society. However, no matter how uncomfortable or unpopular the language or views expressed might be, books should not be removed from public use because some find them objectionable.
Certainly not every book is intended for every reader. However, each of us has the right to decide for ourselves what to read, listen to or view. We have the right and the duty to share ideas, debate ideas and make compelling arguments for or against ideas.
As part of the 2021 Banned Books Week theme, “Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us,” the American Libraries Association is inviting everyone to make it a point to read at least one of the books on the list. There are some classics on the list as we’ve mentioned. And there are others that explore more current topics and events.
Perhaps we can all be enlightened by selecting a book that doesn’t conform to our preconceived ideas or personal experiences. Reading such a book might open up a conversation or a desire to explore timely topics in a deeper way. We also have the freedom to set that book aside if we find the subject matter objectionable.
