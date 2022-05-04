It appears the conundrum regarding the city’s purchase of the Great Plains Bank building has come to a satisfactory close.
The Great Plains Bank building, located at 402 W. Broadway, was sold for $275,000 to Enid resident James Bryant during Tuesday’s Enid City Commission meeting.
City Commissioner Jerry Allen called the issue an “odyssey,” which is probably a good term surrounding the building’s purchase. In October 2020, the city agreed to purchase the downtown building for $250,000. The plan was for the building to be used for community purposes, and the city expected to lease a portion of the building facilities to the nonprofit Making a Difference, an after-school and summer youth program focused on middle school children.
At that time, the city conducted a building inspection and found maintenance issues to be fixed over the next several years. Those included roofing, bathroom renovation for ADA compliance and friable asbestos throughout the pipe insulation, floor tiles and ceiling.
When plans were being discussed about the thousands of dollars that would be needed to make repairs and mitigate asbestos issues, new city commissioners started to question the practicality of the city being in the commercial real estate business. City commissioners who had approved the purchase began to second-guess their original decision.
While it’s unfortunate that the original plans for the building were put into confusion with this change of heart, it’s probably best that the city was able to divest of the property. It will also give some clarity, for the time being, to the United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma, which currently rents space in the building.
We’re glad that Bryant is purchasing the building. Although he hasn’t announced plans for the building, the Bryant family has been good stewards of the historic Champlin Mansion, which they purchased in 2019. With the bank building potentially a contender to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places, we believe the property will be in good hands.
