This is the time of year when the Enid News & Eagle typically publishes a back-to-school safety editorial reminding readers to be extra cautious as school gets back in session.
Now that school is fully in session across our readership area, there are traditional risks everyone should be aware of, including watching your speed in school zones, watching for small children running across parking lots and streets. Also, making sure to observe school bus stops and making sure you stop an appropriate distance as children cross to their buses or streets.
Those reminders are still very important, and we continue to encourage our readers to be careful and observant.
However, the beginning of the fall semester in 2021 brings additional safety concerns — for the health of our students as the COVID-19 pandemic continues and the delta variant continues to sweep across the state and country.
Every parent who is sending their child to school wants for the school year to be as normal as possible. Most parents want their children back in school and for activities to continue safely and responsibly.
Compared to this time last year, we have vaccinations available to all adults and to children between the ages of 12 and 17. So, if the majority of parents and adults working in the school system — as well as children within those age ranges — have been vaccinated, the chances of a normal school year without interruption go up.
However, sadly, in parts of our readership area, that is not the case. Too many adults continue to be suspicious of the vaccine. COVID-19 vaccination rates for Oklahoma youth have fallen below health officials’ expectations, in the lower- to mid-20 percentage ranges.
The CDC emphasizes vaccination as the leading public health strategy to minimize transmission in schools, saying that promoting vaccination can help schools safely return to in-person learning as well as extracurricular activities and sports.
As vaccines are expected to become available sometime in early fall for children younger than 12, we encourage families to work with their physicians and pediatricians for reliable information about the COVID-19 vaccine. And, we encourage parents to be comfortable in taking whatever cautions they deem appropriate to protect their children, including having them wear masks while at school.
We hope for very few or no interruptions to in-classroom learning this year. And, we wish all students and parents a happy, safe and productive school year.
