Thumbs up to Tennille Chesnut, shelter supervisor at Youth & Family Services of North Central Oklahoma.
She recently received the Carmel Bland Youth Care Worker of the Year Award at the Oklahoma Association of Youth Services annual meeting in Oklahoma City.
The award typically is given to staff who work directly with youths and families, such as childcare workers, shelter directors, counselors and Community At Risk workers.
Chesnut, an Enid native, began working at YFS as a child care worker almost right after graduating from Ringwood High School.
Congratulations on this honor, and thank you for helping the kids who have had to utilize the shelter at YFS.
Thumbs up to Drummond Museum for receiving a $65,000 grant as part of the Lowe’s Hometowns program.
The money will be used by Drummond Historical Society to renovate the building housing the museum, including restoring windows, reroofing and rewiring the building, updating heating and air and updating the exhibit area.
The museum chronicles the history of Drummond, from its founding through the present. It is housed in downtown Drummond in a building that first was used as the town post office before it became a bank in 1908.
Drummond Historical Society leaders also are filling out paperwork to have the building named to the National Register of Historic Places.
The museum currently is closed for renovations, but the hope is to have it reopen on Oct. 28, 2023, during the Drummond Days celebration.
Thumbs up to the fine people working hard to keep the history of Drummond alive. And, thumbs up to Lowe’s for creating the Hometowns program. It was launched last year and is a five-year effort to commit $100 million to help rebuild and revitalize community spaces nationwide.
Thumb up to Enid native Anthony Carranza.
The Enid High School graduate participated in the Upward Bound program at Northern Oklahoma College. The federal grant-funded program works with students from low-income families or who are the first generation from their families planning to attend college.
Carranza has made the most of his opportunities. Now a senior at Oklahoma City University, he was elected OCU’s student body president. He is spending this summer in California as an intern at the University of California Merced in the Student Success and Experience program.
We applaud Carranza’s dedication. He took advantage of the opportunities gained from Upward Bound and ran with them. We also thank NOC for sponsoring the Upward Bound program and helping local students achieve their goals.
