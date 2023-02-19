Thumbs up
Thumbs up to Susan Shewey, children’s program and development coordinator for Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
She has been selected for the Children’s Sequoyah Reading Team by the Oklahoma Library Association. OLA selects members for its Sequoyah Reading Teams every three years. Teams for children’s, intermediate and high school literature read and select books for inclusion on the annual Sequoyah Masterlists. Students then vote each year in schools and libraries across the state for the Sequoyah Book Award winners in their respective age groups.
Each Reading Team consists of five school librarians, five public librarians and a library educator. Reading Team requirements include being an Oklahoma Library Association member and a certified librarian who selects or purchases materials for the age group/grade in their respective Reading Teams. Members represent different geographical areas throughout Oklahoma.
The Children’s Reading Team also is responsible for selecting nominees for the Donna Norvell Book Award, featuring literature for children in grades two and below.
Sequoyah Book Awards happen every year to honor Sequoyah, who created the Cherokee syllabary, which consists of 86 symbols representing sounds in the Cherokee language.
Congratulations on this honor.
Thumbs up to Garfield County Child Advocacy Council for receiving reaccreditation once again.
GCCAC, formed in January of 1998, was first accredited in 2002 by the National Children’s Alliance, which ensures all children across the U.S. served by child advocacy groups receive consistent, evidence-based services that help them heal from abuse.
Accreditation occurs every five years, and Dustin Albright, executive director of GCCAC, said he is proud of GCCAC’s staff members, Board of Directors and the Multidisclipinary Child Abuse Response Team for achieving this again to continue serving the area.
There are 10 NCA standards GCCAC has to meet for accreditation: multidisciplinary team; diversity, equity and access of services; forensic interview; victim support and advocacy; medical evaluation; mental health; case review and coordination; case tracking; organizational capacity; and child safety and protection.
GCCAC, located at 1002 E. Broadway, provides services such as forensic interviews, MCART, pediatric sexual abuse examinations, reunification visits and court-appointed special advocate volunteers.
Garfield County Child Advocacy Council does so much for children. We are glad to see it get accredited again.
Thumbs upThumbs up to NextEra Energy Resources for its recent donation of $500 to the Air Force Junior ROTC program at Enid High School.
Lt. Col. Lance Murray, senior aerospace instructor at EHS, said the money likely is to go toward programs that already are in place. He said ROTC students take part in a military ball each year where they can experience a formal dinner and take part in some ceremonial military traditions. There also is a leadership camp each summer that EHS students and students from five other schools will attend. Those types of programs are paid for through fundraising efforts and donations, and Murray said the goal for students is to be able to attend those for free.
Thumbs up to NextEra Energy Resources for helping Enid High’s ROTC program reach its goals.
