Thumbs up to experiencing a once-in-a-lifetime event twice.
Enid’s Stacey McFarland had that experience when she was chosen to be part of a group to decorate the White House for Christmas.
She recently spent one week in Washington, D.C., helping decorate the presidential residence, inside and outside, for Christmas among more than 150 other volunteers.
McFarland, a custodian at Prairie View Elementary School who spent many years working at Uptown Florist & Gift, also had been chosen as a decorator in 2020.
Serving on the team named Faith and Light, McFarland this time helped decorate both the Red Room and the State Dining Room — creating candle stands made of fresh cranberries and the base of a wreath and stuffing the official stockings for family members of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden.
Congratulations on a great achievement.
Thumbs upThumbs up to Oklahoma Blood Institute’s Enid Donor Center, which expects to complete its $3.4 million expansion and remodel at its facility at 301 E. Cherokee in March 2023.
OBI is adding a cell therapy room, an updated lab and state-of-the-art donor rooms. The updated lab will allow the center to keep around 110 units of blood on hand to deliver to area hospitals any time of the day.
The center also is getting a community room that can hold up to 50 people. It will be open for civic groups and businesses to use. It will be decorated with photos of Northwest Oklahoma taken by local photographer Mike Klemme. The donor room will feature Northwest Oklahoma patients who have been impacted by blood donors from Oklahoma Blood Institute.
OBI Enid has 48 full-time employees, serves 16 counties and supplies 100% of the blood products used by patients at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center and St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center.
We can’t wait to see the finished facility.
Thumbs up Thumbs up to Oklahoma Bible Academy senior Dylan Moser, who wrote and directed the play “Diary of Adam,” which opened this weekend.
The play is an adaptation of “Frankenstein.” Moser plans to study theater at Oklahoma City University after graduating from OBA.
The play also starred OBA students Holden Caldwell, Ian Easton, Mary Watson O’Neill, Judah Reese and Creighton Hofen.
There were two performances Saturday, and those interested in seeing it have one more chance at the 3 p.m. Sunday matinee.
It’s awesome to see such creative and talented young people.
