Thumbs up
Thumbs up to celebrating an anniversary in style.
Merrifield Office Supply is turning 40 and to mark the occasion, the store offered local teachers a 20% discount, door prize drawings and free grab bags stuffed with goodies Thursday and Friday.
The company was started in 1981 by Loren Merrifield with the Enid location and has since grown to include locations in Alva, Elk City, Oklahoma City, Ponca City, Stillwater and Sapulpa.
Now, Stan Merrifield is the owner and he’s carried on the tradition of giving back to the community.
Helping teachers out is something Merrifield does every year. Congratulations on 40 years, and here’s wishing more many more to come.
Thumbs upThumbs up to the return of the FLY Film Festival for its seventh year in Enid.
Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival was a total online affair. This year, it will be in person at Gaslight Theatre, but masks are being encouraged and sanitation precautions will be taken.
The festival will begin with a “morning mingle” at 8:30 a.m. Friday, followed by screenings until 7 p.m. with breaks for meals. Saturday’s festivities will begin at 9 a.m. before continuing with screenings and a Q&A panel with local filmmakers. The awards ceremony will begin around 5 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased through filmfreeway.com, a website dedicated to film festivals.
It’s always a fun time. We encourage everyone to check it out.
Thumbs upTimes change, and it seems nothing stays the same.
It’s fair to say that applies to the Garfield County Fair, which will be Sept. 8-11 at Garfield County Fairgrounds.
It definitely is the fair of old, but it still holds special place in many people’s hearts.
The livestock show brings in young people from throughout the county, giving them an opportunity to show the animals they have been raising.
In addition, young and old alike can enter just about anything to show and be judged.
We commend everyone who takes the time to enters the many contests. Be sure to stop by and check it out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.