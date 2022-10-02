{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Thumbs up{/span}
It pays off to not give up.
Alexis Ross, of Enid, recently received the 2022 National YouthBuild AmeriCorps Spirit of Service Award.
She overcame early issues in her life. Ross, 25, a mother of three, enrolled in CDSA YouthBuild after she moved to Enid from Dallas. She had her first child at 14 and then two more children. Her mother worked most of the time and her father wasn’t in her life. Ross said she lived with lots of bad influences.
Since coming here, she completed her online high school program in nine months and also worked her AmeriCorps program hours doing community service in construction.
Congratulations on a tremendous accomplishment.
Thumbs upCongratulations to the recent Main Street Enid award recipients.
The awards honored businesses who partner with Main Street Enid and were awarded in a variety of categories.
Recipients were: Best Facade Improvement, Apex Tile & Closing; Volunteer of the Year, Da Vinci’s employees.; Best Branding, Settlers Brewing Co.; New Business of the Year, Gold Door; Downtown Business of the Year, Enid Axe; Best Interior Design, Cherokee Ranch; Best Window Displays, Boho Teepee; Partner of the Year, Stride Bank Center; and Board Member of the Year, Trent Misak.
We applaud the winners and the finalists.
Thumbs upThumbs up to new beginnings.
Owner Mark Dick is retiring and closing Mid-America Food Distributor.
The building, though, will not remain empty as it has been bought by Enid entrepreneur Brady Sidwell.
Mid-America was an Enid institution for many years. Dick’s family bought the building, at 3101 S. Van Buren, in 1987.
Sidwell is involved with Enid Brewing Co., Chisholm Trail Milling, Sidwell Farms, Enterprise Grain Co. and also has a trading firm called Sidwell Strategies. He returned to Enid in 2016 to help build on his family’s agriculture operation. He said a goal of his has been getting more into value-adding local ingredients. He said local grain is used by Chisholm Trail Milling, having been contracted through local farmers through Enterprise Grain to make whole grain flour. The beef sold at Enid Brewing Co. is locally sourced, and the grain used in the brewery’s beers is local.
He said taking over the Mid-America building will allow him to put many of his businesses under one roof, as well as adding an expansion to the building.
We wish Mark Dick well in retirement, and Sidwell best of luck in his new endeavor.
