As Autry Technology Center Superintendent Brady McCullough handed over the reins last week to incoming Superintendent Dwight Hughes, he also left the technology center and Enid a significant public land asset.
Over the last few years, Autry Tech has massively expanded its footprint in the area surrounding the 30-acre facility. Autry’s newly acquired land combines roughly 200 acres and reaches westward to North Cleveland and southward to the city’s soccer fields off Poplar.
While Autry Tech leaders say they have no immediate plans to expand the current facility, the large amount of acreage leaves room for a great number of possibilities. It certainly is forward thinking to have this land available for whatever expansion — or other public project — might come up.
Career training trends that are on the horizon include training programs for wind farms, electrical vehicle manufacturing and maintenance, movie sound stage and studio training programs and perhaps eventually training in the cannabis industry.
One priority should be for the land to be kept reasonably intact. With this kind of real estate asset, we would hope that it would be used for a public purpose, not sold piecemeal. It appears the vision for the property is to keep it ready for a public or educational purpose.
This large CareerTech footprint is a valuable resource for our community as we seek to expand and diversify our economy.
