While the proposed request by Gov. Kevin Stitt for an investigative audit of the Oklahoma State Department of Education likely has a few political layers to it, it still probably is a good idea for such an audit to occur.
The governor requested the investigative audit following a damning report on Epic Charter Schools last year. That audit of Epic found widespread financial mismanagement by Epic and brought into question the financial oversight of Epic and other schools by the Education Department.
The Education Department receives the most funding of any state agency, with more than $3 billion state funds allocated to it each year. While the Education Department undergoes regular financial, compliance and programmatic review audits by the state auditor’s office, an investigative audit would be a much deeper dive into the department.
State Schools Superintendent Joy Hofmeister believes the governor’s request is another example of Stitt’s proclivity to seek revenge on those who oppose his agenda. The relationship between the governor and the state superintendent has soured over mask mandates in schools. The state superintendent has been a vocal supporter of mask mandates while Stitt signed a law to block such requirements for students and teachers.
The state superintendent also believes the governor’s request is “yet another attack on Oklahoma’s public education system.” The governor is a vocal proponent of charter schools.
However, the investigative audit of Epic Charter Schools also brought into question processes within the state Education Department to verify reported financial information provided by school districts. While the Education Department had raised concerns about the accuracy of Epic’s financial records, the state still accepted the virtual charter’s annual reports.
The request for an investigative office of the Education Department is indeed historic and is on a much bigger scale than the regular audits the department goes through. The audit’s objectives are to identify all sources of revenue going into the Education Department and following where those dollars are allocated.
The challenge for State Auditor Cindy Byrd will be to make sure the audit indeed focuses on and ensures the accountability of financial management by the Education Department and is not a turned into a political game of “gotcha” political between political rivals.
