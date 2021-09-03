Anytime you answer a phone call from a number you don’t know, you have to assume the call is nefarious.
That’s basically the bottom line when it comes to telephone scams. Scammers are everywhere. They are tricky, they are innovative. They can make it seem like they or the company they supposedly are calling from are legitimate.
These scammers make thousands of calls a day, likely knowing they’ll be hung up on 99% of that time. But, that 1% who will answer and will engage often provide enough of a payday to perpetuate these schemes.
At least once every week or so, we learn of a new scam being perpetrated around the community. The latest scam claims that Enid Police Department is calling and telling whoever answers that there are warrants for their arrest. The scam continues with a request for payment to settle the warrant, asking for credit card information or asking the victim to purchase Green Dot money cards.
Neither EPD, or any other law enforcement agency, will call and threaten with arrest for a warrant unless payment is made. Officers may contact people with active and valid warrants, but will instead ask them to turn themselves in, or officers will make the arrest directly.
Again, the safest thing to do is not answer a call from a number you don’t know. If it’s someone who is really trying to get in touch with you, they will leave a message that will provide you a better idea if the call is a scheme or not. Don’t ever provide bank or financial information to someone who has called you out of the blue.
The same advice goes for those receiving texts to this effect. It’s too bad we have to assume the worst; however, that’s the world we live in. Technology is great, except when it isn’t. Be aware. Be suspicious. Don’t be a victim.
