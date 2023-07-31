United Way of Northwest Oklahoma recently completed a needs assessment of our community.
It points to some things that are problem areas in our community, including childcare availability, transportation, mental health care, addition services, housing, health access, equity, educational supports and food insecurity.
None of these are unique to Enid and Northwest Oklahoma. They are issues in communities across the country.
Outlining the problems, though, is just the first step. We know the issues that need to be addressed, now comes the hard part — how do we find solutions?
We all know there are no quick fixes or easy solutions.
We also need to be realistic about the goals.
Nothing we can do will wipe out all the problems forever. Despite what we do, we are not going to be able to do away forever with poverty, homelessness, addiction, crime or poor health. But, the lack of a perfect solution cannot be an excuse to do little or nothing.
Enid always has been a community that looks at a problem and works to find a solution.
This should be no different. United Way raises money during its annual campaign to help fund partner agencies that address many of these needs.
Those agencies, in turn, work with people affected providing assistance and education that can lead to solutions.
We as a community need to face the challenges head-on.
