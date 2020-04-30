We want to protect the vulnerable, but we also want to protect jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s a classic debate between lives and livelihoods.
In an unscientific poll at www.enidnews.com, we asked local readers if they thought our state should begin to ease COVID-19 restrictions and open more businesses on May 1.
The answers were split fairly evenly. A total of 509 voters thought we should begin opening things up, 458 were opposed and 54 were still not sure.
Most Enid businesses are expected to open Friday. Fortunately, the plan spells out some important requirements for businesses that involve significant personal contact.
Officials continue to discourage nonessential travel outside of Garfield County and maintain a requirement for vulnerable people 65 and older or those with serious underlying medical issues, and anyone living with vulnerable people, to remain in their homes, except for work and essential activities.
Please continue to take it slow, particularly if you consider yourself to be vulnerable. The Japanese island of Hokkaido thought it had flattened the COVID-19 curve and reopened. Now it has seen a spike in number of cases.
Everybody's going stir-crazy and small businesses are suffering, but we have to be careful not to reopen things too fast. Let's take baby steps to avoid having to go into lockdown mode again if the reopening turns out to be a bad idea.
Since carriers can spread COVID-19 to others even if they do not feel sick, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone over age 2 without breathing problems wear a cloth face cover out in public. The CDC still recommends keeping about 6 feet of social distancing between others in addition to a mask.
As we slowly reopen our community, please adhere to the CDC’s recommended best practices and daily habits. Being careful will help reduce everyone’s risk to COVID-19 exposure.
