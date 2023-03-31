{span class=”printtrim”}{span}While it’s disheartening that U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas has withdrawn his support for federal legislation that would designate the Chisholm Trail as a National Historical Trail, it’s probably a prudent move at this time.{/span}{/span}
{span class=”printtrim”}{span class=”printtrim”}Local residents and farmers met this past week to discuss President Joe Biden’s America the Beautiful Initiative, known as 30 by 30, which is a{/span}{/span} {span class=”printtrim”}pledge to put America on the path of protecting at least 30% of its land and 30% of its ocean areas by 2030.{/span}
{span}The Biden administration say the action is necessary to reverse nature’s decline, fight climate change and secure the natural life support systems the country depends on for clean air and water, food and quality of life.{/span}
{span}While it sounds like a laudable goal, farmers and other conservationists who work every day to be good stewards of the land are suspicious. Land-owner advocates in western states, such as Nebraska and Kansas, say the move could take too much land out of production and undermine property rights.{/span}
{span}Advocates who have been working for years on the National Historic Trail designation are concerned about lumping the proposed Chisholm and Western Cattle Trails designation with the 30 by 30 project.{/span}{div}{span}As for Lucas, he says{/span} {span}concerns raised during his town hall meetings, coupled with Biden’s fiscal year 2024 budget which request for $25.5 million to develop a Conservation and Stewardship Atlas to enact 30 by 30, causes him great concern.{/span}
{span}He’s right that private property rights are a cornerstone of the American and Oklahoma way of life. The vagueness of the definition of what constitutes conservation under the Biden proposal is a reason to take pause.{/span}{/div}
