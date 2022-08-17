This upcoming Tuesday is the runoff primary election in Oklahoma. Turnouts for primary runoffs are usually pretty low, but voters do have some serious things to consider with candidates that are on the runoff ballot.
Republicans have the most runoff candidates on the ballot and will be choosing the GOP nominees for state treasurer, superintendent of public instruction, labor commissioner and corporation commissioner.
Democrats have only one runoff race, that for the U.S. Senate seat now held by James Lankford.
All registered voters have the opportunity to vote on the Garfield County Detention Facility sales tax proposition. This jail tax question is extremely important in Garfield County.
The most important thing voters should consider is the qualifications candidates have for the job they are running for. We know that often party affiliation or ideology seems more important to voters than who’s the best candidate for the job.
However, a truly informed electorate must look beyond party affiliation and ideology and weigh the candidates on their own merits and qualifications.
Look at their records. Many candidates in the runoff ballot are either in office or have held office before. So, it’s not that hard to figure out how they have performed previously. For those who haven’t held office before, read their platforms. Find news coverage about them. Pay attention to what they say and look beyond their basic talking points.
Experience is important. Which candidates actually have the experience for the job they are running for? Even though a candidate may say all the things a particular voter wants to hear, if they have little experience or expertise for the position, they likely will not perform well in the job.
Background and education are also important. Do the candidates’ backgrounds and education coincide with the job they are asking for? How do the candidates stack up in character, values and ethics? Are they fair-minded or more interested in partisan rhetoric and hyperbole?
And, most importantly, candidates should be able to clearly articulate their ideas. They should be able to answer direct questions with direct answers, not platitudes.
It’s more important now than ever that voters equip themselves with the information they need in order to make an informed choice.
Be prepared before casting that ballot.
