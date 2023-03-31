Primary runoff elections typically are some of the lowest-turnout elections; however, we want to remind Enid and area residents that it’s important to take the time and cast your ballot if you are eligible to vote in these elections.
In-person early absentee voting has started and continues today. Voters can go to the county election board between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. to cast a ballot. The election day will be Tuesday, April 4, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and voters will cast their ballots at their precinct locations.
Enid’s Ward 2 city commission race features a runoff between incumbent Derwin Norwood and challenger Doug Boyle. It’s important for all Ward 2 residents to take part in this election and choose the candidate they feel best represents their and Enid’s best interests.
Voters in several Garfield County towns will have something to vote on. School bond issues are of particular importance to some of our area’s smaller communities, so please, take the time to make your voice heard on these important community issues.
• Town of Kremlin, Board of Trustees: Larry Keller, Jamie Maddox, Lindsey Henry Staley and Andy Minnick.
• Town of Lahoma, Board of Trustees: Katie A. Pheatt, Milton Carl David, Jr., Christian Gunning and Kenneth Hansen.
• Town of North Enid, Board of Trustees (unexpired term): James Dodson and James L. Coleman.
• Town of Waukomis: Board of Trustees, Office No. 1: Kevin Thedford and David Schemmer; and Board of Trustees, Office No. 5: Larry Schroeder and Michael Hellman.
• Waukomis Public Schools: School bond issue.
• Pioneer-Pleasant Vale Schools: School bond issue.
• Pond Creek-Hunter Schools: Board member of Office No. 3: Jason Williams and Jeff Scott; board member of Office No. 5 (unexpired term): Micah Barr and Jay Miller.
• Mulhall-Orlando Public Schools: Two school bond issues.
• Cimarron Public Schools: Board member of Office No. 3: Gary Naugle, Jr. and Chris Patterson; and a school bond issue.
