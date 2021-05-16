{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}THUMBS UP{/span}
Thumbs up to the decision by the federal Food and Drug Administration Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to open use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children as young as 12.
Oklahoma began administering the vaccine to adolescents across the state, with parental consent, on Thursday. Adolescents and their parents can make a Pfizer vaccine appointment on the state vaccine portal at vaccinate.ok.gov. They also can seek appointments on the federal tool at vaccines.gov, by calling 211 or by reaching out to a personal medical provider.
Previously, anyone 16 or older was able to receive the Pfizer vaccine. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines both still are authorized only for use in those older than 18 years of age.
Pfizer reports that its clinical trials show “100% efficacy and robust antibody responses” for its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents ages 12-15.
This is good news as we try to reach herd immunity and return our lives to as close to normal as possible.
THUMBS UP
Thumbs up to the job Marcy Jarrett, Visit Enid director, has done since taking the position in 2010.
Jarrett recently submitted her resignation effective the end of May to become executive director of Midwest City Chamber of Commerce.
She has done an outstanding job of marketing Enid and putting our city’s name out there as a destination.
Visit Enid Communications Coordinator Rob Houston will assume the title of interim director. Services manager Jenna Spencer will shift to a new sales and marketing position within the organization.
We wish Jarrett well in her new position.
THUMBS UP
Thumbs up to Oklahoma Employment Security Commission for hosting job fairs in communities across the state.
We know there are many companies and small businesses that need workers, and job fairs are a good way to attract possible employees.
OESC recently held a fair in Enid, with a turnout of about 100 people taking a look at opportunities available from the 28 companies present.
While we wish the turnout had been higher, we are glad to see these opportunities.
THUMBS UP
Thumbs up to Chisholm High School. More than one quarter of the 2021 graduating class — 19 seniors — were named valedictorians.
Previous graduating classes had multiple valedictorians, up to 13, but 19 is unprecedented.
To be named valedictorian, a senior must have at least a 4.1 cumulative, weighted GPA over seven semesters — Chisholm’s honors classes are calculated on a 5.0 scale. Valedictorians also must meet honors program graduate criteria: Honors students must have completed at least six honors program courses, received no grade lower than a C and at least a 3.5 GPA, and actively participated in high school student organizations for at least two years.
Congratulations to these students who have put in the work during high school and now are being honored.
