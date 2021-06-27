Thumbs up
Our community wouldn’t have the many wonderful events or helpful organizations if not for the volunteers who step up to organize and run them. One local group is in need of new volunteers to ensure its annual community event happens in October.
The Enid LGBTQ+ Coalition, founded in 2009, is looking for directors, volunteer coordinators, stage coordinators and general volunteers for their annual Pride event, which happens in October.
This group has held some wonderful celebrations over the years, and this event is important to many of our local citizens. But since the event was canceled in 2020, new volunteer help is needed for the 2021 event. This event has grown over the years into a true community celebration, and we encourage folks who have a passion for the event to help organizers this year. The next meeting is July 13 at 5:30 p.m. at Autry Technology Center.
Thumbs upGraduates of 2021 continue to garner honors for their academic achievements. Three recent area high school graduates have been named 2021 Academic All-Staters. Kingfisher High School graduates Cayman Matson and Prairie Kaya and Chisholm High School graduate Cailey Luskey were named to the 35th Oklahoma Academic All-State Class of 2021. Each of these students has excelled in their schools and community service activities, and we congratulate them on this achievement.
Thumbs upVisit Enid is moving right along without skipping a beat by going ahead and promoting Rob Houston to executive director of the organization. Houston has served as interim director since the departure of former director Marcy Jarrett, who moved to Midwest City to oversee its chamber of commerce. He’s been with Visit Enid since it started, and will be a good steward of the activities marketed through the city’s visitors’ bureau. Congratulations to Rob!
Thumbs upCoworkers, friends and church members of Abe Davenport surprised him this week by purchasing him a new electric assist bicycle. Davenport has been a longtime employee of Northcutt Chevrolet, and bicycling is his mode of transportation. He’s also well-known among the bicycling community because he’s been riding bicycles around Enid for about 30 years. His friends and coworkers respect and admire Davenport because he does what he can to help others. This just shows that the spirit of community is alive and well in Enid. Congratulations to all involved in making this happen.
