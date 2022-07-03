Thumbs up
Thumbs up to Enid AM Too AMBUCS for awarding an AmTryke to a young Enid girl recently.
AmTrykes are adaptive bicycles and tricycles made for people with mobility issues, and with the help of AMBUCS’ fundraising, people are able to receive AmTrykes for free.
Julia Parrish, 2, who has Down syndrome, will be able to have fun while also building muscle tone.
Enid AM Too AMBUCS gave away five AmTrykes its last fiscal year, and Julia’s was their first this fiscal year. They have four more scheduled to award.
Nationally, AMBUCS has provided more than 50,000 AmTrykes, which cost on average, $1,000.
We love this program, and we love that local AMBUCS members embrace it so much.
Thumbs upThumbs up to the city of Enid’s Parks and Recreation Department for its annual Cardboard and Duct Tape Boat Race.
Participants have to build boats out of just cardboard and duct tape. The goal is to see whose boat will stay afloat the longest.
The event is a lot of fun, but — don’t tell anyone — it’s educational, as well.
Teams of four learn teamwork and have to work out a design they think will be the best.
All in all, it’s a great time and we hope it continues for years to come.
Thumbs upThumbs up to Cory Moore, who stepped up and recently was sworn in as Chisholm Public Schools Board of Education’s newest member.
Moore will take over the Office 4 seat, filling the remaining two years of a five-year term.
Moore is vice president of commercial lending for Security National Bank. He also is director of both Northwest Bankers Association and Northwest Oklahoma Building Association.
He has two children in the district and wanted to see what kind of positive impact he can have on students and the district.
Congratulations to Moore for putting himself out there and volunteering to help out the school.
