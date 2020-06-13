Our national dialogue on race is a very serious, sensitive topic.
In Washington, D.C., both the House Democrats and the Senate Republicans seem to be in a frenzy to craft legislation with the worthwhile goal of stopping racism and police brutality.
Make no mistake: Those are great things to fix in our world.
We strongly believe in ending prejudice, antagonism and discrimination, and we obviously oppose directing hatred against race. We also wish to abolish police brutality and the excessive or unnecessary use of force by law enforcement.
That said, when politicians get in a rush to do something right before an election, bad legislation can sometimes be the unintended result.
These issues are serious problems in the United States that certainly require comprehensive reform, but they need to be handled intelligently and thoughtfully.
We fear we are going to get a House bill that only the Democrats support and a Senate bill that only the Republicans will support, and nothing meaningful or practical will get done to solve these serious problems.
We want to make sure Congress sincerely cares about these issues. Not to sound cynical, but we hope lawmakers are not just trying to gain some political advantage to win votes.
Press conferences and staged photos will not help solve deep-seated, systemic dysfunction. Thoughtful discussion will. And that starts with talking less and listening more.
In the economic apocalypse during the Great Depression, African Americans were among the hardest-hit demographic. Unfortunately, racial violence became more common in the early 1930s. While most African Americans traditionally voted Republican during that era, President Franklin Roosevelt added black advisers and altered the political landscape.
Racism and police brutality should not be partisan issues. Our country must find common ground as this meaningful national dialogue resonates across our nation, our states and our local communities.
