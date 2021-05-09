Thumbs up
Thumbs up to Crosley Frisendahl and The Commons for creating an amazing T-shirt.
Crosley, a second-grader at Kremlin-Hillsdale Elementary School, participated in the Enid News & Eagle’s “Design an Ad” contest and chose The Commons for her ad design, which was inspired by her grandma, Connie Easterly, a nurse at the facility.
Crosley’s ad design has a caregiver drawn as a heart wearing a mask and gloves, with medicine, a syringe and love surround it, with the words “The Commons” above it and “Taking Care of Your Loved Ones” below.
Jeff Jackson, director of community relations at The Commons, liked Crosley’s design so much, as did others at The Commons, it was chosen to be on the annual T-shirt in honor of National Long Term Care Week
More than 200 staff members at The Commons received a T-shirt last week.
Thumbs upThumbs up to two Northwest Oklahoma students for the great things they have accomplished.
Isabella Bozeman, a Chisholm High School Senior, is one of five students be be named fellows of the Oklahoma State University Scholars Society.
She will receive up to $76,500 in scholarship support, including a study-abroad stipend. The scholarships equal the full cost of attendance for four years.
Bozeman plans to major in chemical engineering. For this honor, she had to meet several requirements: Minimum 3.8 high school unweighted GPA; admittance to OSU and the Honors College; and demonstrate maturity and potential through outstanding résumé and essay responses.
The daughter of Adrienne and Martin Craig Bozeman, Bozeman also was a National Honor Society member, scholastic team member, class president and attended the Oklahoma School of Science and Math for AP Calculus BC and AP Physics Mechanics C.
Braden Burns, a senior from Kingfisher High School, is one of nine semifinalists from Oklahoma for the national Presidential Scholars award, one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students.
Burns is valedictorian of his graduating class of 105 students. Each year, up to 161 graduating seniors are named Presidential Scholars for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.
The 2021 Presidential Scholars finalists will be selected later this month.
Burns will attend OSU in the fall, wth plans to major in agricultural education.
Thumbs upThumbs up to Main Street Enid along with the designers of and all who took part in the “Radiant City” crosswalk mural project.
The mural at the intersection of Broadway and Grand is the second of four planned for the downtown area.
Designer for the project is Jack Morgan, who is an architect by trade and has been the base architect at Vance Air Force Base for the past year. He and his team, comprised mainly of civil engineers from Vance, recently painted the “Radiant City” mural.
“It’s kind of this interpretation of driving through wheat fields, and there’s this glowing city rising out of the wheat fields,” he said.
The first mural was “Propeller Flowers,” which was done last October at the intersection of Grand and Cherokee.
If all goes well, the third and fourth in the series will be completed by June — one at the intersection of Maple and Independence, near Gaslight Theatre, and another further south on Independence that will span the roadway from the Stride Bank Center to the parking lot to the west.
