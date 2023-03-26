Thumbs up
Thumbs up to Community Development Support Association and its “Welcome Home Project,” which presented a new, three-bedroom home to an Enid native and disabled Air Force veteran.
Joshua Schmidt, his wife Rachel and daughter Cassidy received the home Friday.
The project was the brainchild of Geoff Clark, who returned to his hometown of Enid after retiring from a 28-year career as a defense contractor. Cheri Ezzell, CDSA executive director, and Clark had worked with similar nonprofit projects in Dallas.
In 2019, the framework for the home went up in four days with the help of World Mission Builders. However, the COVID-19 pandemic brought work to a halt for months. After things began moving again, prices in the construction industry rose. Clark and the first family chosen to receive the home both left Enid for job opportunities during this time.
CDSA remained committed to the veteran home project, and found a new purpose when the Schmidts decided to come home to Enid.
Thumbs up to this wonderful project.
Thumbs up
Thumbs up to Wendy Adams and Bob Archer for their Old Paws Rescue Ranch in Breckinridge.
Their mission is to provide a place for senior dogs who have no other home. Every animal that comes to Old Paws to live out the remainder of their days is treated like a member of the family.
Some of their dogs also are therapy dogs, visiting Enid nursing homes, interacting with residents.
It’s a labor of love for Adams and Archer. They rely on donations or money from their own pockets.
If you want to connect with Old Paws Rescue Ranch, go to their Facebook page @OldPawsRR, call or text (351) 352-9615, or email oldpawsrr@gmail.com or director@oldpawsrescue.org.
To donate, go through PayPal or Venmo and/or set up reoccurring donations at oldpawsrescue.org.
What they do is awesome.
Thumbs up
Thumbs up to Garfield County Health Department, which now is taking appointments for pediatric audiology services.
Services will be offered every Thursday.
Professional referrals are not required for those 18 and younger to receive services. Patients with insurance will need to provide insurance verification, but no co-pay nor out-of-pocket expenses will be incurred. Those without insurance will be billed on a sliding-scale fee. No family will be turned away or denied services due to the inability to pay. Dr. Landon McGee will be the primary audiologist serving this location.
The local program includes a comprehensive diagnostic assessment, including testing the middle ear for fluid, objective tests of hearing and behavioral tests appropriate for the child’s age, language skills and developmental level. Auditory processing assessments also will be available for school-aged children.
Parents and caregivers can now schedule an appointment for pediatric audiology services by calling Garfield County Health Department at (580) 233-0650. Counties eligible include Alfalfa, Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Logan and Major.
It’s good to see this program started.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.